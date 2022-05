The news alerts rolling in from Buffalo, New York, on Saturday all had a revolting familiarity. An 18-year-old man who espoused white nationalist views was suspected of storming into the local Tops grocery store and unloading his rifle on the mostly Black shoppers, killing 10 and injuring several others. Police reported the barrel of the suspect’s gun was adorned with a racial slur. In the wake of similar shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand; Pittsburgh; Poway, California; and so many other cities, the 180-page document purportedly written by the suspect felt as predictable as it was hateful. This was particularly true for one of the most powerful narratives running through the ignorant, rageful document: a loathing toward Jews.

