Buffalo, NY

Dramatic spike in U.S. hate crimes

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is on high alert after Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo. Police are increasing patrol around...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4

QueenBee718
3d ago

you don't say??? you mean the administration that was going to flatten the curve in 3 mths and make peace and unity in this country????? 🤣 okkkkk.. Build Back Broke 🤡

Reply
6
jay norris
2d ago

Most hate crimes are being commited by 💩 and then they talk bout racism, Sad

Reply
5
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 44, Arrested

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1350 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. harassment;. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York red flag law under fire following Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- One of the many unanswered questions about the Buffalo mass shooting is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to purchase his assault-type weapon despite New York's supposedly tough red flag law that should have alerted gun dealers to the man's erratic behavior.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, about a year before Saturday's tragedy state police ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.READ MORE: Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police sayIt was less than a year ago at Susquehanna Valley High School when the graduating senior, now known as incarcerated individual 157103, made statements that should...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot in Manhattan Overnight, 1 Dead, as Gun Violence Hits 25-Year High

Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, with one dead and another facing life-threatening injuries. This latest violence adds to a growing toll, with shooting incidents in the lower part of Manhattan now at a 25-year high. The first shooting happened in the East Village, at...
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
queensjewishlink.com

Latest Redistricting Lines Highlight Jewish Vote In Key Seats

Following a lawsuit filed by New York Republicans to undo this year’s Congressional and State redistricting last month, court-appointed expert Jonathan Cervas released a new map on Monday that gives an edge to the city’s lone Republican in Washington, puts two longtime Manhattan Democratic incumbents in the same district, and gives Jewish voters an opportunity to decide the future of this party in competitive primaries between centrists and leftists.
QUEENS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

