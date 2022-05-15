Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:. Diane Chrisman was named Assistant Vice President and Vault Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Chrisman is responsible for allocating all cash to Cornerstone Bank Tellers at all 46 locations, as well as the preparation of currency and silver for the armored car service. Chrisman has worked at Cornerstone Bank since 1995. She and her husband, Kent, have three grown children and live in rural York.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO