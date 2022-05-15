Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

After lengthy Monday road trip, Huskers shake off early deficit to get past Oral Roberts. Down 3-0 after half an inning, the hangover looked real for the Nebraska baseball team. But the Huskers shook it off — quickly.
OMAHA – Aurora teammates Gage Griffith and Carsen Staehr came through when they needed to. Going into the final attempts of their events, the Huskie duo managed to get the job done. Griffith captured his second state title in the shot put, while Staehr won the triple jump during...
Cam Ybarra does a lot for the Nebraska softball team, including being the "hype man," notes Rhonda Revelle. One of the first ones off the bus for road games, Ybarra will select the team cheer as the players and staff members filter off, with Revelle usually the last one. On...
The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster. Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg. Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80...
OMAHA — Central City/Fullerton/Centura remained alive in the state baseball tournament. The Kernels took control with three-run sixth inning in taking a 7-4 win over top seed and top ranked Norris Monday at Tal Anderson Field at UNO. Carter Noakes went 6 1/3 innings to get the win. He...
OMAHA – Emma Rauch-Word set a personal best on her very first attempt of the Class A girls long jump. Her day got only got better after that. After going 17-6 in the prelims, the Grand Island Senior High junior went further than that in all of her attempts in the finals, including a 17-11 leap.
Keatyn Musiel was battling a fever of 103 last Tuesday, but she powered through it and qualified for the state track and field meet in the long jump. The Lincoln East sophomore, though, couldn't shake off the fever, and it got bad enough that she left school Friday. "Called my...
Winning district golf championships has become a family tradition to the Fox family. Bowdie Fox added to that legacy during the Class C, District 4 Meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course. And had quite a day in doing so. The Grand Island Central Catholic junior finished with five birdies and...
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:. Diane Chrisman was named Assistant Vice President and Vault Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Chrisman is responsible for allocating all cash to Cornerstone Bank Tellers at all 46 locations, as well as the preparation of currency and silver for the armored car service. Chrisman has worked at Cornerstone Bank since 1995. She and her husband, Kent, have three grown children and live in rural York.
Steve Anderson loved horse racing. He also loved his job as the voice of Fonner Park that began in 2003 and lasted until cancer made it impossible for him to continue. Anderson, 69, passed away on Monday. “Steve was simply perfect for Fonner Park,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said....
Last season, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team brought home the Class C state runner-up trophy. Many of those competitors are back on this year’s Crusaders’ squad who medaled in multiple events. That has GICC being one of the title contenders during the state...
Steve Anderson, the “Voice of Fonner Park,” died Monday in Grand Island. Anderson, 69, had started his 19th season as Fonner Park track announcer in February. He also was the owner of Skate Island, a family-owned business, which was demolished in January after heavy snowfall in February 2021 caused the roof to cave in.
The investigation continues into the events leading up to Saturday’s shooting of a 17-year-old man in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, the incident involved a party bus in the Wal-mart parking lot at 3501 South Locust St. “We know we had numerous people...
A 51-year-old Lincoln man shot himself in the foot after driving to another man's house and sending threatening text messages to the man and his own wife, police said in court records. Paul Meder was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, a felony, after an ongoing dispute with his wife...
YORK – A 31-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a high-level felony in a case involving a very large amount of methamphetamine in York County. James McDonald, 31, whose addresses have been listed as both Wahoo and Lexington in court documents, appeared in York County District Court where he entered a plea as part of an agreement with the prosecution.
A Hickman man is suing the Norris School District for $100 million — more than three times its annual budget — claiming he missed his child's first grade school year because of the district's mask mandate and a no-trespass order. In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court...
YORK – A man caught trafficking methamphetamine through York County has pleaded guilty to one felony and others charges were dismissed in return. Doltan Howell, 26, of Mobridge, S.D., appeared recently in York County District Court for a status hearing. He was initially charged with possession of a controlled...
YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has changed his plea in a York County case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle. Initially, he was charged with eight countss: theft by receiving stolen property with...
YORK – The York County Commissioners, in their last meeting, considered two separate applications for visitor improvement fund grants – denying one and approving the other. These are funds generated by local lodging taxes. The applications first go through the York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB) committee and then...
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a drug-related case in which a Minneapolis woman was initially charged with six felonies and those were reduced down to one. Valeria Body, 26, of Minneapolis, Minn., appeared in York County District Court for recent proceedings, during which he pleaded no contest to the one remaining charge.
