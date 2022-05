DURHAM – Head coach Chris Pollard earned his 300th win as the Duke head coach as the Blue Devils defeated Davidson, 11-2, on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field. The Blue Devils (22-29) manufactured double-digit runs in various ways, scoring twice via hits, three times on errors, twice on balks, once on a hit by pitch, once on a walk, once via a wild pitch and once on a stolen base. Duke held Davidson (40-10) to just three hits in the game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO