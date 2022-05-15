Arkansas high school students receive scholarships from Little Rock businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansas high school students have received scholarships from a pair of Little Rock businesses.



L – Abigail McElhaney; R – Chancellor Taylor

Forrest City High School Senior Chancellor Taylor and Benton High School’s Senior Abigail McElhaney are the winners of the Bill Torrey’s Rock City Running and Kinco Constructors Student Athlete Scholarship.

The scholarship recognizes student athletes who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship and integrity.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, prospective students must have run at least two seasons of cross-country, indoor and/or outdoor track.

Applicants were judged based on high school achievements in track, cross country and other extracurricular activities, grade point average, class rank, and their answer to an essay question.

McElhaney and Taylor were selected out of about a dozen applicants from across Arkansas.

McElhaney is a 5A All-State Cross-Country runner and Taylor placed first in conference in the 200m relay, open 200m relay and 400m, as well as placing in the Triple Jump 40.

For more information on the scholarship, check out Rock City Running .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.