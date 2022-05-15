ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Castle Archery takes home national title

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tri-State welcomed home new national champions this weekend. Castle High School’s archery team travelled to Louisville to compete in the US Eastern Nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center. More than 22,000 archers competed in the tournament and Castle finished off their undefeated season the ultimate way – taking home the national title.

Castle had a very close call with a team in Missouri, but the Knights were able to pull it together and get the win. Castle has won three national championships in five years.

