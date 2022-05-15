Sharon Ann Ross

Dorothy M. Mach, age 82 of Webster, MN passed away on May 14, 2022. Dorothy was born on March 11, 1940 in Kilkenny Township, MN to Francis and Anna Peroutka. Dorothy is preceded in death by her Parents; siblings, Donald Peroutka, Helen (Steve) Whittenberg; brother-in-law, Rocco Minenna. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John; children, Michael, Deborah (Jamie) Zeis, Linda (Todd) Knudson, and Robert (Kris) Mach; grandchildren, Morgan and Alex Mach, and Tyler and Samantha Knudson; sister, Gladys Minenna, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Saturday May 21, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church 3333 East Cliff Rd., Burnsville, with visitation starting at 10 AM at church. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville.
