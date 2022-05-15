ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Sueur, MN

Sharon Ann Ross

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 3 days ago

Sharon Ann Ross of Oak Terrace Community Living in Le Sueur, died peacefully on April 7,. 2022. Memorial service will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran. Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, from. 4:00...

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
kchkradio.net

Margaret “Maggie” Meger

Margaret “Maggie” Meger, Belle Plaine, MN, died May 16, 2022, at her home. Mass of. Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic. Church in Belle Plaine. Friends may greet the family from 4-7 PM at Our Lady...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
kchkradio.net

Le Center American Legion – Post 108

The American Legion Club Post 108 in Le Center has been a community staple for a number of decades, and continues to offer the public numerous reasons to stop in on a weekly basis. At the Le Center American Legion, volunteers are being sought to help out in the kitchen on select weeknights. Get involved with the Le Center Legion Post, Auxiliary, SAL, or Club Committee by donating your time to help support their events, organize their promotions, attend meetings, and more. It’s a rewarding opportunity to those interested. Part-time bartender positions are also open. Inquire within, or call the Le Center American Legion at 507-357-4787.
LE CENTER, MN
kchkradio.net

Faribault nursing homes to merge

(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT, MN
kchkradio.net

Busse Student Transportation

Busse Student Transportation is a family-owned and operated business for over 51 years serving the students and staff of Prior Lake School District. Make a difference in a child’s life by applying for one of the full or part-time bus driver openings at Busse Student Transportation. Find them on Facebook, or call 952-440-2382 to ask about hours, scheduling, pay, and benefits. https://www.facebook.com/BusseStudent.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Morton, MN
City
Ross, MN
kchkradio.net

Scott, Carver counties dealing with avian influenza outbreak

(Chanhassen Villager) – The avian influenza that has been ravaging the bird population around the world has been detected in domestic poultry and wild birds in Minnesota, including Scott and Carver counties. The discovery of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (called HPAI or H5N1) in Minnesota was confirmed March 25...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
kchkradio.net

Dorothy M. Mach

Dorothy M. Mach, age 82 of Webster, MN passed away on May 14, 2022. Dorothy was born on March 11, 1940 in Kilkenny Township, MN to Francis and Anna Peroutka. Dorothy is preceded in death by her Parents; siblings, Donald Peroutka, Helen (Steve) Whittenberg; brother-in-law, Rocco Minenna. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John; children, Michael, Deborah (Jamie) Zeis, Linda (Todd) Knudson, and Robert (Kris) Mach; grandchildren, Morgan and Alex Mach, and Tyler and Samantha Knudson; sister, Gladys Minenna, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Saturday May 21, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church 3333 East Cliff Rd., Burnsville, with visitation starting at 10 AM at church. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville.
WEBSTER, MN
kchkradio.net

High School Sports Results/Schedule 5/18/22

Orono – 4, New Prague – 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo – 6, Tri-City United – 5 Belle Plaine – 7, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial – 7 F/WX. Benilde-St. Margaret’s – 18, New Prague Boys – 0 Benilde-St. Margaret’s – 18, New Prague Girls –...
NORTHFIELD, MN
kchkradio.net

Cleveland Public School District

The Cleveland Public School District is currently seeking bus and van service technicians and drivers. Salary based on experience and qualifications. Both full and part-time slots are available. Work schedule runs 9 months out of the year, with summers off. Bus drivers and service techs play an integral part in the success and well-being of the students and staff at Cleveland Schools. Paid training is offered to obtain your licensure. Apply today to put the wheels in motion. Call the bus garage in Cleveland at 507-931-5460 and talk to Nick today! https://www.isd391.org/
CLEVELAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy