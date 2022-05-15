Melanie Kay Busch-Huss

The American Legion Club Post 108 in Le Center has been a community staple for a number of decades, and continues to offer the public numerous reasons to stop in on a weekly basis. At the Le Center American Legion, volunteers are being sought to help out in the kitchen on select weeknights. Get involved with the Le Center Legion Post, Auxiliary, SAL, or Club Committee by donating your time to help support their events, organize their promotions, attend meetings, and more. It’s a rewarding opportunity to those interested. Part-time bartender positions are also open. Inquire within, or call the Le Center American Legion at 507-357-4787.

LE CENTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO