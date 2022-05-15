ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

By Brandon Tester, Claire Curry
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAszb_0ffIIOmn00

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.

Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing after 3 p.m. Friday. The boat, described as a 16-foot white center console bay boat, was found by an eyewitness running in circles in the water close to the shore.

The Coast Guard, NC Wildlife Resources Commission and other Carteret County emergency personnel conducted a search and found the body of the man, who has not yet been identified, shortly after.

Family members said the man had gone out fishing alone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerald Isle, NC
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
Accidents
Emerald Isle, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washed Ashore#Accident#The Coast Guard#White Center#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy