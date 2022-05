CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was wanted in deadly shootings in the spring of 2018 was convicted of murder and attempted murder Wednesday afternoon. A jury found Timothy Elijah Ogburn guilty of five counts: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, all of it in connection with the death of 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO