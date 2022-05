CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man was sentenced today for a crash that killed one person in 2020. Barnette said 56-year-old Eddie Melvin Arledge pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He was sentenced to eighteen years in prison for the felony DUI charge and five years of probation for the leaving the scene of an accident involving death charge. As part of his probation, he will also take random drug and alcohol testing and attend intensive substance abuse counseling.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO