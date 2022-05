LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a woman accused of scalding her young son said she'd tried to have something done long before the incident. According to a report by LEX 18, 28-year-old Alexis Powell was charged this month with first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal abuse of a child and wanton endangerment, according to the Owsley County Sheriff's Office. She's accused of intentionally forcing her three-year-old son to stand in hot or boiling water as punishment "until such time as the skin turned gray and began to peel from the minor child's feet," according to court records.

