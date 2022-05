Video has surfaced online of a fight apparently involving Freddie Gibbs just before his scheduled performance this past weekend in Buffalo, N.Y. On Monday (May 16), TMZ obtained footage of Freddie Gibbs being attacked near Buffalo's Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant after rampant rumors spread across the internet throughout the day that the Indiana-bred rapper ran into some heavy smoke. The alleged incident went down before Freddie Gibbs was scheduled to hit the stage for the Buffalo, N.Y. stop of his Space Rabbit Tour on Saturday (May 14).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO