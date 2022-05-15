ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision

By Andriy Perun
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO7Iy_0ffHRAbf00

KALUSH, Ukraine (Reuters) - Residents of Kalush said on Sunday they were in “seventh heaven,” jumping and rejoicing after a band from the western Ukrainian city won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend.

The Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision with their entry “Stefania”, surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country’s president.

“With all my soul, all my love, I love my Kalush. My wife and I have been watching until 1 a.m. And we were happy to win. I was jumping. I was in seventh heaven,” said Petro Yugan, a 74-year-old resident of Kalush.

“But I also want us to end the war as fast as possible, and it would be an even bigger victory.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.

Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Over the weekend, Russia pummeled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, seeking to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas.

In the Eurovision contest, Ukraine was in fourth place based on jury voting but claimed victory with a record tally in viewer voting in an event that features 40 nations.

“I had no doubt that they would win,” Andriy Pashyn, 28, said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the head of its Territorial Defence Forces nearly three months into the war with Russia without giving a reason. The Defence Ministry said on Monday Zelenskiy had appointed Major General Ihor Tantsyura to take over from Yuriy Halushkin as commander of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Steelworks defenders appear to signal end of Mariupol siege

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) -The Ukrainian unit holed up beneath the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol said on Monday its garrison was fulfilling orders to save the lives of troops, an apparent sign that the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war had come to an end. Reuters saw about a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says it has repelled Russian incursion in Sumy region

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards repelled an incursion by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the northeastern region of Sumy on Monday, the governor of the Sumy region said. Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian group entered Ukrainian territory under the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Eurovision#Seventh Heaven#The Kalush Orchestra#Russian#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Using Russian assets in Ukraine would be a mistake

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much. So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction. But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
329K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy