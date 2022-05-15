Here Comes the Bride! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married at Santa Barbara Courthouse

Congratulations … again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15, Life & Style can confirm.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were seen outside a courthouse in Santa Barbara, in a photo obtained by TMZ . Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick , as wore a white minidress complete with a veil, while Travis sported a black suit. The lovebirds posed next to a car with a sign that read “just married.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kourtney and Travis, who went public with their relationship in February 2021, said “I do.” The A-list couple had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in early April.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote via Instagram at the time, along with sharing several sweet photos of the pair. “Practice makes perfect.”

Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The dreamy occasion — featuring dozens of red roses and white candles — was captured by Hulu cameras and later aired during season 1 of The Kardashians .

In addition to Kourtney and Travis’ romance, the new series is following their journey to get pregnant . “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style . “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

Travis and Kourtney “are certain it’s the right path,” the insider assured, noting the E! alum “melts” seeing “how great” Travis is with all of the children in their life.

Cheers to the happy couple!