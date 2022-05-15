Garner initiated into Gold Key Honor Society

Alease Allen Johnson Braxton passed into the eternal presence of our Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Alease was born on Nov. 5, 1919, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Allen in Charles City County, VA, and was a life-long resident of the county. She was educated in the county schools and a graduate of Ruthville High School. She joined Union Baptist Church at 11 years of age and was a faithful member until her health began to decline. She served as a church clerk, deaconess, and for many years, her beautiful alto voice could be heard signing with the senior choir. Her great love of music led her to study piano under the direction of our church musician, the late Mrs. Betty Keel. Just two weeks before her death, she sat at the piano slowly singing from her hymnal as one of her granddaughters played for her.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO