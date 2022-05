As a destination, North Fair Oaks is hard to locate, even for residents. Some addresses are “Menlo Park.” Some “Redwood City.” It’s neither. As an unincorporated area it’s actually “San Mateo County.” With a population larger than some San Mateo County cities, it has no city administration. It is notable and noteworthy because, for a community without an origin story, the largest proportion of North Fair Oaks residents share the semi-tragic history of Mexican immigrants first invited to this country, then shunned.

NORTH FAIR OAKS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO