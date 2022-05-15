ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local leaders call for the end of hate in wake of deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Houston, local civil rights advocates and Rep....

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Green
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
KHOU

Have you seen Kevin? Missing teen last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston. Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Civil Rights#Violent Crime
KHOU

8-year-old girl hides in a cooler to stay safe from mass shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Among the survivors of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue... is an eight-year-old girl. She hid from the gunman in a milk cooler. Londin Thomas was at the store with her parents Saturday when the shooting started. "We all ran to the back where...
BUFFALO, NY
KHOU

Rising homicide rates in Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the Houston area spent the weekend responding to shootings and other acts of violence. It's the latest sign showing an alarming rise in the homicide rate. A look at the numbers shows homicides are up in Houston. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy