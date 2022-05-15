Southeast Hospital Mural

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project. The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. Cape Girardeau City Council passes 2023 Budget. Updated: 13 hours...
The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/17. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/17. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks. They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20. All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and...
Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 18. The city announced a new fire station #2 will be built at 1701 First Street. According to Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain, the old station was built in 1960. The old station will be demolished...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Investigation is underway in Marshall County. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Investigation...
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett man Tuesday night, May 17. MSHP said 71-year-old Melvin Malone was found safe. No other details on how or where he was found have been released. An alert went out to find...
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because of a new soybean processing plant coming to the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said building a new...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new soybean processing facility will be coming to Pemiscot County. According to a statement from the Missouri Soybeans Association, Cargill intends to break ground on the new facility early next year at a location near Hayti and Caruthersville. The goal is to be operation...
The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/17. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/17. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview.
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30. Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more. See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:. Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s...
LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mental health...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Across the nation, many pizza places are facing a major problem: a lack of drivers. National chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut both saw delivery sales in the U.S. drop. Domino’s says delivery sales in the U.S. fell by nearly 11 percent during the first...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to an early morning fight involving two siblings fighting with one getting injured. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of North Frederic Street around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 16. When they arrived, officers say they found...
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims. The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six...
A couple of alleged hate crimes over the weekend are leaving people here on edge. Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in the city this year. Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and...
Comments / 0