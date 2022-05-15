ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Southeast Hospital Mural

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Pucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO.

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project. The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night's meeting, May 16. Cape Girardeau City Council passes 2023 Budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks. They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20. All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

6-year-old waits for a transplant in Delta, MO

Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16.
DELTA, MO
KFVS12

SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett man Tuesday night, May 17. MSHP said 71-year-old Melvin Malone was found safe. No other details on how or where he was found have been released. An alert went out to find...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because of a new soybean processing plant coming to the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said building a new...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings

The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night's meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/17. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30. Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more. See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:. Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Ballard County bridge to be replaced

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Investigation is underway in Marshall County

Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Fight between siblings ends with 1 stabbed, 1 arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to an early morning fight involving two siblings fighting with one getting injured. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of North Frederic Street around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 16. When they arrived, officers say they found...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Resource fair for tornado victims coming to Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims. The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

6-Year-old in Delta needs a kidney

A couple of alleged hate crimes over the weekend are leaving people here on edge. Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in the city this year. Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16.
DELTA, MO

