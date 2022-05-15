ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Pucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heartland photographer is bringing strangers together for a unique photoshoot that's...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project. The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. Cape Girardeau City Council passes 2023 Budget. Updated: 13 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks. They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20. All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Improvements coming to Sprigg Street

Pucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO. A Heartland photographer is bringing strangers together for a unique photoshoot that's definitely memorable.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings

The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night's meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett man Tuesday night, May 17. MSHP said 71-year-old Melvin Malone was found safe. No other details on how or where he was found have been released. An alert went out to find...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because of a new soybean processing plant coming to the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said building a new...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week. Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Domestic Altercation Leads to Murder-Suicide in St. Louis County

Yesterday evening, a man in Fenton shot and killed a woman, then fired on police officers before taking his own life. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shots-fired call near the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive.
FENTON, MO

