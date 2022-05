Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Six mile hike on the East Ridge and Nipmuck Trails. Meet at the BHSP parking lot at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start. DIRECTIONS: Take I-84(E) to Exit 73, right off the exit onto Rte. 190(E) for 1.9 miles, right on Rte. 171(E) for 1.3 miles and left into the park. Parking is one mile in on the left.

UNION, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO