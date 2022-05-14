James Ray Griffin

Paul Neal Woody entered into his eternal rest on May 14, 2022 at the age of 86 years. Neal was born June 29, 1935 at Peace Valley, Missouri to Paul Elijah Woody and Vada O’Neal Woody. He was an Army veteran and served overseas in South Korea. Mr. Woody...
A memorial service for Tammy Sue Sisco, 52, Alton, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Church, Alton, Missouri. Mrs. Sisco passed away at 8:42 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains, Missouri. She was born December 15, 1969,...
Ted Stranghoner, son of the late Bill and Betty (Ochs) Stranghoner, was born June 26, 1962, in Ashland, Kansas, and passed away May 7, 2022, at his home in Mansfield, Missouri. He was 59 years of age. Ted enjoyed the cowboy life. He was always raised around cattle and loved...
Carol Lou Freeman, daughter of the late Virgil and Ethel Ruth (Mulkey) Akers, was born September 5, 1945, in Norwood, Missouri, and passed away May 11, 2022, at Cox hospital in Springfield, Missouri, at 76 years of age. Carol spent most of her adult life in Belton, Missouri. She worked...
Graveside services for Judy Paulette Camden, 71, Ash Flat, Arkansas, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Camden passed away at 8:38 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. She was born...
Randall Keith “Randy” Pirtle, son of Doyle and Thelma Templeton Pirtle, was born October 17, 1949, in Springfield, Missouri, and departed this life on May 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 72 years, 6 months, and 17 days. He was preceded in...
Round one of district play is in the books and the West Plains Zizzers take home the victory 4-0 vs Marshfield, behind great defense and pitching. Sy Stewart throws a complete game shutout only allowing 2 hits. Stewart also went 2-3 with a double. Evan Ackerson went 3-3 on the day.
Lexie Ray Grisham, son of the late Orville and Lorene (Thompson) Grisham, was born July 28, 1950, in Dora, Missouri, and passed away at Cox South Health Center in Springfield, Missouri. He was 71 years, 9 months, and 8 days of age. Lexie grew up in Dora and graduated from...
Sharon McCoy was born in Lebanon, Missouri, on May 30, 1957, to James Austin, Sr. and Aleda “Toots” (Davis) Franklin. She left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2022, at the age of 64. Sharon graduated from Lebanon High School in 1975....
Jr. Cornelius, beloved father to his daughter Dana (Cornelius) MacDonald, and two stepsons Warren and Wayne Merrifield. On May 1, 2022, Jr. passed away in a house full of loved ones in his daughter’s home in rural Seymour after a long battle with heart failure. Jr. was eighty-seven years and seven months young.
Willow Springs, MO. – A Willow Springs man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. James Williamson, 74 of Willow Springs, was driving on County Road 5570 on a 2018 Honda CRF 250, when at roughly 1:40PM, he crashed. The crash occurred when Williamson approached a bridge that had water covering it, drove over it, and lost control.
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday, separate sessions. Admission cost is $5 for ages 12 and older and $4 for ages 3-11. Children two and under are free. A 10-punch pass is available for $30. You can contact the West...
12 Bright Flight Scholarship Winners – 30 and above on ACT. 133 students who have met all requirements for the A+ Scholarship. 4 members who are receiving a high school diploma and an Associates Degree from Missouri State University – West Plains. 128 students who earned a 3.5...
Friday’s annual West Plains Chamber of Commerce Caddyshack Classic Golf Tournament truly was a “Chamber of Commerce Day” with beautiful, albeit hot, weather on par for the day. The forty-two 3-person scramble teams began Shot-Gun style at the West Plains Country Club to vie for over $3,000.00 in prizes, and a chance to make a hole in one shot for a ‘Mega Motorsports’ $4,000.00 2021 Spartan Zero Turn Mower. Golfers began the tournament with a ‘Burton Creek Medical Clinic/Ozarks Healthcare/Westgate Realty/Simmons Bank’ lunch and took warm ups on the ‘West Plains Bank & Trust Company Driving Range and Putting Green’. Each golfer received a Remax Connection Tournament swag bag as well as a sleeve of golf balls provided by Central Trust Company, an official Caddyshack Classic coozie compliments of Justin Shelby – State Farm Insurance as well as delicious cupcakes from Sugar Lily Bakery & Floral from our friends at Assurance Realty. Much needed water and sport drinks were provided compliments of Ozarks Coca-Cola.
Missouri Route 106 in Shannon County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge work. The bridge over Jack’s Fork River at Alley Springs is located approximately 6 miles west of Eminence, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, May 24 through...
Ava, MO. – A Sparta man has suffered injuries as a result of a crash that happened on Sunday, May 15th of 2022. Michael Spurlock, 40 of Sparta, MO, was driving Eastbound along Highway 14, 12 miles west of Ava, when he crashed. Spurlock was driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, when, at roughly 7:45 AM, he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and a cemetery headstone.
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay today announced the signing of two more players for the upcoming season. They are Rashad Weekly-McDaniels of St. Louis and Jamaree Sellers of Poplar Bluff. Weekly-McDaniels is a 6-foot, 1-inch combo guard who is...
Thayer, MO. – At around 3P.M. today, a 3-year-old child from Plumerville, AR was injured as a result of a shooting at The Stateline Restaurant just south of Thayer. The injured minor was reportedly transported to Ozarks Healthcare for her injuries. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the shooting, and many area law enforcement agencies are asking individuals with any information to come forward.
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State men’s basketball coach Dana Ford announced today the addition of six roster commitments to the Bears roster for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Signing national letters of intent and athletic aid agreements to attend Missouri State University are: James Graham, a transfer from Maryland; former St. Peters point guard Matthew Lee; Oklahoma transfer Alston Mason; St. Louis native Damien Mayo; rebounding sensation Jonathan Mogbo from NEO; and former Colorado State star Kendle Moore.
Comments / 0