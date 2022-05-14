James Ray Griffin

Friday’s annual West Plains Chamber of Commerce Caddyshack Classic Golf Tournament truly was a “Chamber of Commerce Day” with beautiful, albeit hot, weather on par for the day. The forty-two 3-person scramble teams began Shot-Gun style at the West Plains Country Club to vie for over $3,000.00 in prizes, and a chance to make a hole in one shot for a ‘Mega Motorsports’ $4,000.00 2021 Spartan Zero Turn Mower. Golfers began the tournament with a ‘Burton Creek Medical Clinic/Ozarks Healthcare/Westgate Realty/Simmons Bank’ lunch and took warm ups on the ‘West Plains Bank & Trust Company Driving Range and Putting Green’. Each golfer received a Remax Connection Tournament swag bag as well as a sleeve of golf balls provided by Central Trust Company, an official Caddyshack Classic coozie compliments of Justin Shelby – State Farm Insurance as well as delicious cupcakes from Sugar Lily Bakery & Floral from our friends at Assurance Realty. Much needed water and sport drinks were provided compliments of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO