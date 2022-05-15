ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia deals Notre Dame first loss of the season in Rotary Tournament final

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

The Blue Devils jumped to an early lead; Notre Dame came charging back but could never pull ahead, leading to a 10-9 victory and the 2022 Rotary Tournament trophy at Dwyer Stadium on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish were down 8-0 after 2 1/2 frames, then scored two runs in the third, five in the fourth (after Batavia tacked on two more in each of their half of the middle innings to reach 10 runs), one in the fifth, and one in the seventh.

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Spencerport's 100-yard goal is high school play of the week

Just before halftime of the Spencerport game with Fairport, Rangers defenseman Brenten Sheffield decided to take matters into his own hands. Sheffield launched a length of the field, 100 yard toss towards the Red Raiders goal. And it went in the net. Maybe it stunned the goalie and the entire Fairport defense. Maybe it was just a perfectly placed shot from an absurd distance. Maybe it was both. But we give Sheffield the UR medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
SPENCERPORT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Popular Concert Series Officially Postpones Summer Season

MAYVILLE – A popular summertime concert series on Chautauqua Lake has officially postponed their season, after relocating from Mayville’s Lakeside Park. Earlier this year, the Chautauqua Lake Pops announced their plan to relocate out of the Village of Mayville. The reason? Officials cite the lack of cooperation, trust,...
MAYVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Jeannie L. Lyons

Jeannie L. Lyons, 58 of Attica, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital. She was born August 6, 1963 in Beacon, NY to the late Roger and Barbara (Ivison) Walker. Mrs. Lyons was an animal lover. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years,...
ATTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Underrated Beef on Weck Spots In Buffalo

It's one of Buffalo's iconic dishes -- the beef on weck. Outside of our wings, it's the dish that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York; although Buffalo-style pizza is in the running as well. Beef on weck is one of the gold standards for restaurants in Western...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Sports
City
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Education
The Batavian

comprehensive plan

May 18, 2022 - 8:00am. Post-Covid conditions, higher wages, a smaller pool of candidates and veteran worker retirements makes being an employer all the more difficult, Rachael Tabelski says. “It's just something for investors, government officials and the business community alike to be aware of. We're seeing inflation, you see...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Kayak Launch + Ice Cream Shop Opening in Buffalo, New York

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Brittanee Drexel's ashes returning to Rochester area Wednesday

Brittanee Drexel's ashes are coming home to Rochester on Wednesday, according to a report on Good Morning America. Drexel's mother, Dawn Drexel, appeared on the show Wednesday morning to talk about the major breakthrough in the case. "I've been waiting for this day for 13 years, ever since the day...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#The Blue Devils#Irish
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: The Ricky Palermo Foundation presents: Bruce in the USA on June 10th

PALERMO & BATAVIA DOWNS TEAM UP for BRUCE in the USA CONCERT BRUCE in the USA is The World’s #1 Tribute Band to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as they team up with the Ricky Palermo Foundation and Batavia Downs Gaming on Friday, June 10. Donations from our event will be going to our local UMMC Hospital (Rochester Regional Health’s-Batavia Branch) and our FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) Bike Program that will be part of the brand-new Batavia YMCA, which is expected to be breaking ground any day now.
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
visitfingerlakes.com

Make a Memory at an Ice Cream Stand

It’s Ice Cream season in the Finger Lakes. One of my favorite things about the summer is indulging in ice cream! At home, we go through a carton (or sometimes two) a week, but now that the summer is here it’s time to head to our favorite ice cream stands. You can’t beat fresh ice cream from one of our beloved stands. I’ll admit, my order is quite boring and always the same: small vanilla in a cone. I’ve been to a handful of the ice cream stands in Ontario County (and I’ve got many more that I must visit); each one brings back a different memory.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Alabama, county named in suit that blames municipalities for failure to install roundabout at Ledge Road

A decision by the Alabama Town Board in April 2019 to oppose the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Ledge Road and Route 77 has led to a lawsuit filed by an Oakfield woman who sustained severe injuries in an accident at that intersection on Oct. 2, 2020. Marianne Molaro sustained permanent injures, "including but not limited to, a fracture of the cervical spine at the C-2 level," according to the suit filed in November by attorney Bradley D. Marble of Lockport on her behalf.
ALABAMA, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

superintendent

It’s trivia time for students at Batavia High School: who is a huge Buffalo Bills fan, an avid reader, a musician, runner and is a Bruce Springsteen fan?. If you were listening to this morning’s announcements, the answer is a no-brainer. Newly hired Superintendent Jason Smith revealed those recreational activities during an on-air interview from the high school's main office. Smith is also happy to “talk books” of all kinds, listen to classic 1980s rock and roll, play his trombone in some local bands and spend family time watching the fourth season of Cobra Kai.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Frost Advisory issued for most of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With much colder air sinking into the region, a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of Western New York Tuesday night. A Frost Advisory begins at 2 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until 8 a.m. Wednesday for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. An additional advisory is also in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
The Batavian

Joseph R. Dean, Jr.

Joseph R. Dean, Jr. of Macedon – Joseph, age 64, passed away at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer. Joseph was born on September 15, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, and predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Joan (Hourigan) Dean. Joseph is survived by his wife Paula (Bartz) Dean; daughters, Mandy (Jeffrey) Sanford of Bethesda, MD, and Emily Dean of Virginia Beach, VA. Joseph is also survived by sisters, Mary (David) Bittel of Syracuse, Deborah Dean of Port St. Lucie, FL, Therese Dean of Syracuse, Victoria (Robert) Pezzini of Hull, MA, Veronica Whipple of Syracuse; brother, William Dean of Canandaigua; mother-in-law, Norma (late Norman) Bartz; brother-in-law, Gary (late Mary) of Bradenton, FL; sisters-in-law, Lisa Wall of Alexander, Jodi (Robert) Hollwedel of Bethany; several nieces and nephews, along with furry friend, Tucker (Fatty).
SYRACUSE, NY
The Batavian

Le Roy voters asked to select three trustees from four candidates, vote on budget

Four people are each vying for one of three trustee seats on Le Roy Central School's Board of Education during Tuesday's school budget vote. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected to the two three-year terms that are open, and the candidate to come in third will fill the remaining two years on the other available seat. The four candidates are Peter W. Loftus, Randa Williams, Jason Karcher, and Rachael Greene.
LE ROY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Buffalo Home Has Been For Sale Over 200 Days

With the housing market as crazy as it's been, you would think that every house listed “for sale” would have a buyer within days; however, that is not the case for one home in Buffalo. This house on Wood Avenue in Buffalo has been listed on Zillow for...
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
388
Followers
366
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy