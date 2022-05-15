UPDATE: Grandview child found safe, according to police

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Kansas City motorcyclist died in a crash involving four cars on a highway in Clay County on Tuesday evening. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Samuel Reffett was riding his 2013 Honda motorcycle north on 169 Highway north of DD Highway, when he hit a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, launching Reffett off his bike and into two other vehicles. Smithville police and highway patrol troopers responded to the scene, and Reffett was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO