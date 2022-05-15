ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Thatcher statue egged less than two hours after installation – despite council spending £300k on CCTV

By Rob Pattinson
 3 days ago
A STATUE of Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher is egged from behind a “security fence” less than two hours after being installed.

The local council put in CCTV to prevent the £300,000 bronze monument being vandalised in the late Tory PM’s home town of Grantham, Lincs.

A statue of Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher is egged from behind a 'security fence' less than two hours after being installed
It was installed in the late Tory PM’s home town of Grantham, Lincs

But it didn’t deter the yob who cried “Oi” before the strike.

Police said no arrests had yet been made.

Egging threats had been made before the installation.

The statue was originally intended for Parliament Square in Westminster.

Its unveiling was delayed by the pandemic and there has still been no official ceremony.

A council spokesman said one would take place at some point in the future but did not specify when.

Grantham's only other commemoration of Mrs Thatcher is a plaque showing where she was born.

The statue was originally intended for Parliament Square in Westminster

