ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Millie Bobby Brown puts her best foot forward at Stranger Things premiere

By Rod McPhee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVbBx_0ffFcycY00

STRANGER Things star ­Millie Bobby Brown goes out on a limb at the premiere of the latest series of the Netflix horror drama.

The 18-year-old British actress, who plays lead character Eleven, stole the limelight in a glam dress in Brooklyn, New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKqQG_0ffFcycY00
Stranger Things star ­Millie Bobby Brown goes out on a limb at the premiere of the latest series of the Netflix horror drama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GXdR_0ffFcycY00
The 18-year-old British actress stole the limelight in a glam dress in Brooklyn, New York

Millie also lined up with the rest of the returning cast — but still managed to be the most thigh-catching one there.

It’s just six years since she came to worldwide fame at just 11 years old in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama.

In that short time she has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys.

She was also named in Time magazine’s top 100 most influential people in the world and become the youngest ever UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Oh, and she has a successful range of beauty products too.

As she herself once said: “Once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me” — a reference to her decision, at eight years old, to be an actor.

She added: “It was like a bug.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49h92l_0ffFcycY00
Millie also lined up with the rest of the returning cast

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Actor#British#Time#Un Goodwill
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy