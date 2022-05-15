Murder cops arrest man, 56, after fatal assault in Merseryside house as officers appeal for witnesses

COPS have arrested a man after a fatal assault in a Merseyside home on Sunday night.

Police and first responders rushed to the property at Newsham Drive, Tuebrook, shortly after 6.50pm after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Tuebrook

When they arrived they found a man unconscious and sadly pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old man from Tuebrook was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder, Merseyside Police said.

He's been taken into custody and is set to be questioned by detectives.

Police have launched an investigation and officers are at the scene examining CCTV footage and taking swaps.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem is underway to establish a cause of death.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family this evening.

“His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.

“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

“If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 991 of 15 May.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.