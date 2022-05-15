ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kym Marsh hints at massive Coronation Street comeback as she reveals plans to return as Michelle Connor

KYM Marsh has hinted at a massive Coronation Street comeback three years after her soap exit.

For a solid 13 years, Kym played the role of Michelle Connor in ITV’s Corrie - and now she's teased a return could be on the cards.

Kym Marsh has hinted at a Coronation Street comeback Credit: Getty
The actress said she has 'no doubt' that she will return in the future Credit: Rex

The actress, 45, said she still has a "soft spot" for the Manchester based show and said there was “no doubt” in her mind that she would return in the near future.

When asked if there was a possibility that she could ever return to the famous cobblestone streets, Kym said: "Well, who knows? I mean, I'm in Waterloo Road now - I've just started filming for that."

"But you know, I've got a real soft spot for Corrie, and one day I have no doubt I'll set my feet on the cobbles again," she told the Daily Star.

Kym’s return to Weatherfield, though, will have to be put on the backburner as she is currently busy filming for Waterloo Road.

She has been confirmed in the role of Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

This isn't the first time that Kym has teased a return.

Speaking about a possible return, she said: “Yeah, possibly. I love Coronation Street - it’s where I started and it gave me the biggest part of my career.

“I had wonderful times there, I made wonderful friends and I loved the character of Michelle, so I have no doubt I’ll go back at some point - as long as they don’t kill me off off-screen.”

Kym recently appeared in Fatal Attraction in the theatre, playing spurned lover Alex Forrest, which saw her stripping off for some saucy scenes.

The play is based on the 1987 film starring Glenn Close, who was hell-bent on manipulative and violent revenge against married lover Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas.

At the time, the former Corrie star revealed she was daunted at the “terrifying” task ahead but said she was up for a challenge and had been hitting the gym.

Oh I’m terrified, absolutely terrified," Kym told The Mirror.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to have been in the acting game for a long time now and this is something I’ve never actually done - it’s going to be a challenge in itself.

“But I think once I’ve done it once it will be done. And it’s not real! It’s just another side to the part I’m playing.”

Kym's last episode as Michelle Connor was in December 2019. She went onto land a presenting gig for the BBC's daily show Morning Live, alongside Gethin Jones.

Kym played Michelle Connor for 13 years Credit: Rex
The TV star is busy filming for BBC's Waterloo Road Credit: Getty

