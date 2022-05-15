Meadows Has Career Game on Senior Day

LORMAN, Miss. – Playing in his final home contest wearing the Braves baseball uniform, Andrew Meadows put up a career performance against the Golden Lions of Arkansas – Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon. Despite his performance and a great offensive effort by Alcorn's batter, the Braves could not get past UAPB, falling...
We had known that Georgia was operating at a deficit when it came to defensive backs. Georgia had just four scholarship cornerbacks this spring and started a walk-on, Dan Jackson, during the team’s spring game. “We’ve got to get better in the secondary to go where we’re going to...
A member of the Mountain Home High School football coaching staff is getting his opportunity to be the leader of another program. Bombers’ defensive line coach Brandon Godfrey has been hired as the new head coach at McCrory. Godfrey says he is excited for his new opportunity. Listen:. Godfrey...
Tuesday was a ribbon cutting day at UGA, with the ceremonial opening of newly expanded and renovated Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The $80 million upgrades come with a nutrition center, locker room, athletic training, and strength and conditioning spaces that serve football along with all other athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Salimatou Kourouma’s path to starring at Little Rock has taken her all around the world and up from poverty in West Africa. “I have not been home in five years as I’ve been here in the United States playing basketball,” Sali told FOX16’s Nick Walters. A native of the village Kati […]
Arkansas Tech University bestowed its highest honor upon three alumni during spring 2022 commencement. Steve Fryer of Cathedral City, Calif., Andrea Lea of Russellville and Dr. Andrew Mason of Tokyo, Japan, were inducted into the ATU Hall of Distinction during a ceremony at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Fryer...
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link is blasting Athens state Rep Houston Gaines for his criticism of her remark about Georgia Bulldog football players: in a Commission budget hearing last week, the District 3 Commissioner said a lot of the players were “rapists and murders.” Republican Gaines condemned the comment; now she is attacking him on social media.
Editor’s Note: On what would have been his 100th birthday, we take a look back on the remarkable life and legacy of Col. Carl Franklin Baswell, one of the most generous benefactors in Arkansas Tech University history. Col. Carl Franklin Baswell’s story began on May 18, 1922, in Heber...
The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
A news website has launched in a location that badly needs it. The Arkansas Delta Informer formally opened on Saturday to report news in the Pine Bluff area and Southeast Arkansas. We like The Delta Informer’s chances for success because it is owned by Michael McCray, a Pine Bluff native with a law degree from Georgetown. For the launch, he’s brought in Wesley Brown, whose newspaper career began at the Hope Star and eventually to the Stephens Media chain. Brown has developed a specialty in business news reporting. He promises a focus on “unbiased and upbeat stories about the region’s people, places, politics, and cultural peculiarities.” Both men eschew the “if it bleeds, it leads” approach – a focus on crime news that has for decades devastated the reputation of the Pine Bluff area in statewide media. We look forward to seeing what they do with Arkansas Delta Informer. CLICK HERE to see it.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Rapper Kevin Gates is bringing his Big Lyfe Tour to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena this fall, really, really. The multi-platinum superstar will stop in Arkansas on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. Gates announced the long-awaited release of his third studio album,...
Highway 35 East going towards Monticello is closed due to the storm damage with Powerlines & Power Poles across the highway. Emergency Personnel are out at the County line road detour traffic back around to McGehee.
1. Fayetteville Farmers Market – This award-winning market features produce grown in the Ozark Mountains from vendors within a 60-mile radius of Fayetteville. 2. Bentonville Farmers Market – Located in Bentonville’s downtown square, this lively market has been serving the community for 40 years. 3. Bernice Garden...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It feels like it could be something out of a science fiction movie. "In a sense, yeah, it's kind of like Minority Report," Little Rock Police Assistant Chief Heath Helton said, laughing. "The future is definitely upon us." But this is anything but – an...
Comments / 0