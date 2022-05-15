ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meadows Has Career Game on Senior Day

Alcorn State Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORMAN, Miss. – Playing in his final home contest wearing the Braves baseball uniform, Andrew Meadows put up a career performance against the Golden Lions of Arkansas – Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon. Despite his performance and a great offensive effort by Alcorn's batter, the Braves could not get past UAPB, falling...

IN THIS ARTICLE
