T-Rex swims in the sea with its young in new David Attenborough series

IT’S the king of dinosaurs like we’ve never seen before – T-Rex swimming in the sea with its young.

The predators are shown in computer-generated scenes for David Attenborough’s new series, Prehistoric Planet.

A terrifying Carnotaurus, whose name means “meat-eating bull”, is also seen using his tiny arms to perform a hilarious wiggling mating dance like a prairie chicken – a distant living relative.

Experts believe the beast used his quirky little limbs to impress females, despite his fearsome depiction in movies like Jurassic World.

Prehistoric Planet, made by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, starts on Apple TV+ this month.

British palaeontologist Dr Darren Naish, who consulted on the show, said: “We’ve deduced a lot about how dinosaurs behaved from their fossils.

"Now we’ve recreated it in stunning detail.

“People of all ages will be totally amazed.

"They may not believe what they’re seeing, but none of these behaviours are made up – they’re all based on science.

“Carnotaurus, for example, has always been an enigma because despite being huge and powerful, it had these really tiny arms.

“Its arms were very specialised - the shape of the limb-girdle was very unusual - so that’s how we’ve been able to infer that it used them for mating dances just like its modern-day relatives, the birds.

“In Prehistoric Planet, we demonstrate that dinosaurs were incredibly flamboyant, over-the-top animals that liked to show off.

"The stereotype that they were monotone grey things that stood around in swamps and did nothing couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The show features real-life backdrops filmed by wildlife experts, populated by ultra-realistic CGI dinosaurs.

Stars include the furry Nanuqsaurus – which means “polar bear lizard” – hunting in the North Pole, a penguin-like Dromeosaur sliding around in the snow and a cute baby Triceratops which gets separated from its mum.

The five-part series has been produced by Hollywood legend Jon Favreau and is narrated by natural history icon Sir David Attenborough.

Iron Man star Favreau said Sir David’s narration “completely sold the magic trick”.

He said: “It looked really good and we were very excited about how it was coming together, but when Sir David’s voice came on, it just hit a different part of my brain.

“Those of us who’ve grown up watching his documentaries know he’s made a commitment to science and the environment.

The fact he found this as fascinating as we did was really encouraging.”

Producer Tim Walker added: “We’ve created the definitive guide to dinosaurs for this century.

• Prehistoric Planet, a BBC Studios production for Apple TV+, is streaming on Apple TV+ during a five-night premiere event from 23 May 2022.

“The magic of the animal kingdom, whether it’s 66million years ago or today, is a wonder to behold.

"If we can inspire a new generation to embrace dinosaurs, the natural world and storytelling – bring it on.”

