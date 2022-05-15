ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

T-Rex swims in the sea with its young in new David Attenborough series

By Chris Pollard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IT’S the king of dinosaurs like we’ve never seen before – T-Rex swimming in the sea with its young.

The predators are shown in computer-generated scenes for David Attenborough’s new series, Prehistoric Planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zgrY_0ffFCZtD00
T-Rex is seen swimming in the sea with its young in David Attenborough's new series Credit: APPLE TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlLNE_0ffFCZtD00
A mighty Carnotaurus is depicted doing a chicken-like dance with tiny arms to impress females Credit: APPLE TV

A terrifying Carnotaurus, whose name means “meat-eating bull”, is also seen using his tiny arms to perform a hilarious wiggling mating dance like a prairie chicken – a distant living relative.

Experts believe the beast used his quirky little limbs to impress females, despite his fearsome depiction in movies like Jurassic World.

Prehistoric Planet, made by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, starts on Apple TV+ this month.

British palaeontologist Dr Darren Naish, who consulted on the show, said: “We’ve deduced a lot about how dinosaurs behaved from their fossils.

"Now we’ve recreated it in stunning detail.

“People of all ages will be totally amazed.

"They may not believe what they’re seeing, but none of these behaviours are made up – they’re all based on science.

“Carnotaurus, for example, has always been an enigma because despite being huge and powerful, it had these really tiny arms.

“Its arms were very specialised - the shape of the limb-girdle was very unusual - so that’s how we’ve been able to infer that it used them for mating dances just like its modern-day relatives, the birds.

“In Prehistoric Planet, we demonstrate that dinosaurs were incredibly flamboyant, over-the-top animals that liked to show off.

"The stereotype that they were monotone grey things that stood around in swamps and did nothing couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The show features real-life backdrops filmed by wildlife experts, populated by ultra-realistic CGI dinosaurs.

Stars include the furry Nanuqsaurus – which means “polar bear lizard” – hunting in the North Pole, a penguin-like Dromeosaur sliding around in the snow and a cute baby Triceratops which gets separated from its mum.

The five-part series has been produced by Hollywood legend Jon Favreau and is narrated by natural history icon Sir David Attenborough.

Iron Man star Favreau said Sir David’s narration “completely sold the magic trick”.

He said: “It looked really good and we were very excited about how it was coming together, but when Sir David’s voice came on, it just hit a different part of my brain.

“Those of us who’ve grown up watching his documentaries know he’s made a commitment to science and the environment.

The fact he found this as fascinating as we did was really encouraging.”

Producer Tim Walker added: “We’ve created the definitive guide to dinosaurs for this century.

Prehistoric Planet, a BBC Studios production for Apple TV+, is streaming on Apple TV+ during a five-night premiere event from 23 May 2022.

“The magic of the animal kingdom, whether it’s 66million years ago or today, is a wonder to behold.

"If we can inspire a new generation to embrace dinosaurs, the natural world and storytelling – bring it on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qan5_0ffFCZtD00
The predators are shown in computer-generated scenes for David Attenborough’s series Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqKMN_0ffFCZtD00
Prehistoric Planet, made by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, starts on Apple TV+ this month Credit: APPLE TV

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Hip-po Hooray! 7 Heavyweight Hippos on Screen, Ranked

Movies and television shows offer a rich zoo of animal characters. If asked, any film fan could surely think of their favorite screen creature. Fans of classics might propose the shark from Jaws (who, chances are, they will name as “‘Jaws’ from Jaws”). Dino-lovers will go straight to the T-rex from Jurassic Park. If someone’s had a child in the last two decades, they likely have a running list of the best Pixar animals. And, of course, dog lovers have an entire catalog of onscreen canines from which to choose.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Naish
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Jon Favreau
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#T Rex#Documentary#Fossils#Jurassic World#Bbc#Natural History Unit#Apple Tv#British
Interesting Engineering

Saturn's moon Titan is so similar to Earth. Now we know why

Saturn's moon Titan has some surprising similarities to Earth. It has rivers, lakes, seas, and rainstorms, though these are composed of liquid methane rather than water. Now, a new study from researchers at Stanford University delves into the enigmatic mysteries of the Moon, a press statement reveals. An Earth-like moon.
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
New York Post

Rare, 7-foot giant squid washes up on beach: ‘Incredible and sad’

You’ve got to be squidding. A beachcomber made the discovery of a lifetime after happening across an extremely rare giant squid on the shore of South Africa last week. She documented her one-of-a-kind find in a series of photos currently going viral on Instagram. “Seems there is not too...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Lizard 10X Bigger than a Komodo Dragon (Lived with Humans!)

Meet the Lizard 10X Bigger than a Komodo Dragon (Lived with Humans!) Monitor lizards are very large reptiles that can vary in size and aggressiveness. At present, the Komodo dragon is the largest extant lizard on the planet today. It is capable of preying on deer and has even attacked humans. However, they were not always the largest lizard to walk the planet. In the not-too-distant past, a monstrous monitor lizard 10x bigger than a Komodo dragon roamed the Earth, and it may have lived alongside humans.
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy