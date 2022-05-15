WITB: K.H Lee Dials Up Second AT&T Byron Nelson Victory Playing Callaway, Titleist

K.H. Lee lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

On Sunday at a sweltering TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee produced a final-round 63 to claim a repeat victory at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Lee’s final day at the Dallas area course included seven birdies and one eagle en route to a four-day total of 26-under par, one clear of home favorite Jordan Spieth (67).

It was the 30-year-old Korean native’s second PGA Tour victory – both coming at the Byron Nelson.

Lee secured back-to-back Texas titles playing a mixed bag of Callaway and Titleist gear. His driver, 3-wood, irons, and putter are Callaway brands, while his hybrid, wedges and golf ball are Titleist brands.

WITB: K.H. Rings Up Another AT&T Byron Nelson Victory Playing Titleist and Callaway

K.H. Lee plays his shot from the 2nd tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Max LS (10.5°)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15°)

Hybrid: Titleist TS3 (19°)

Driving Iron: Callaway Apex 19 (4)

Irons: Callaway X Forged CB (5-PW)

Gap: Vokey SM9 (52°)

Sand: Vokey SM9 (56˚)

Lob: Vokey SM9 (60˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Two Ball MarxMan

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Source: NationalClubGolfer

Callaway Congratulates K.H. Lee on AT&T Byron Nelson Win

Sources: Getty Images, GolfWRX, Callaway Golf