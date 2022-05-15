WITB: K.H Lee Dials Up Second AT&T Byron Nelson Victory Playing Callaway, Titleist
On Sunday at a sweltering TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee produced a final-round 63 to claim a repeat victory at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Lee’s final day at the Dallas area course included seven birdies and one eagle en route to a four-day total of 26-under par, one clear of home favorite Jordan Spieth (67).
It was the 30-year-old Korean native’s second PGA Tour victory – both coming at the Byron Nelson.
Lee secured back-to-back Texas titles playing a mixed bag of Callaway and Titleist gear. His driver, 3-wood, irons, and putter are Callaway brands, while his hybrid, wedges and golf ball are Titleist brands.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Max LS (10.5°)
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15°)
Hybrid: Titleist TS3 (19°)
Driving Iron: Callaway Apex 19 (4)
Irons: Callaway X Forged CB (5-PW)
Gap: Vokey SM9 (52°)
Sand: Vokey SM9 (56˚)
Lob: Vokey SM9 (60˚)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Two Ball MarxMan
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Source: NationalClubGolfer
Sources: Getty Images, GolfWRX, Callaway Golf
