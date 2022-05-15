ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITB: K.H Lee Dials Up Second AT&T Byron Nelson Victory Playing Callaway, Titleist

By Kevin Reid
 3 days ago
K.H. Lee lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

On Sunday at a sweltering TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee produced a final-round 63 to claim a repeat victory at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Lee’s final day at the Dallas area course included seven birdies and one eagle en route to a four-day total of 26-under par, one clear of home favorite Jordan Spieth (67).

It was the 30-year-old Korean native’s second PGA Tour victory – both coming at the Byron Nelson.

Lee secured back-to-back Texas titles playing a mixed bag of Callaway and Titleist gear. His driver, 3-wood, irons, and putter are Callaway brands, while his hybrid, wedges and golf ball are Titleist brands.

K.H. Lee plays his shot from the 2nd tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Max LS (10.5°)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15°)

Hybrid: Titleist TS3 (19°)

Driving Iron: Callaway Apex 19 (4)

Irons: Callaway X Forged CB (5-PW)

Gap: Vokey SM9 (52°)

Sand: Vokey SM9 (56˚)

Lob: Vokey SM9 (60˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Two Ball MarxMan

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Callaway Congratulates K.H. Lee on AT&T Byron Nelson Win

