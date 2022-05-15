ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prisoners may be able to claim compensation for falling out of bunk beds

By Chris Pollard
The US Sun
 3 days ago
PRISON inmates may be able to claim compensation if they get injured falling out of their bunk beds, a report warns.

Lags claim wobbly and ageing bunks have left them needing medical aid.

The problem at HMP Exeter dates back to 2017, with inmates frequently reporting to the jail’s doctors with injuries.

The Victorian category B prison houses 406 inmates with around 300 sharing cells.

But a refurbishment, including the replacement of the bunk beds, has been delayed.

A prison source said: “It’s a serious problem as it’s a 5ft drop from the top bunk.

“Inmates have been really hurt and have been complaining for years.

"The lads are fed up and the authorities fear legal action for compensation for injuries.”

An Independent Monitoring Board report says: “There is the risk of litigation and compensation payments.

"We hope refurbishments taking place, and scheduled to take place, will address the issue as a priority.”

