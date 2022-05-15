Minor league update for 5/15/22

Down East won via a blowout against Lynchburg. Winston Santos struck out eight against one walk and five hits in five shutout innings. 2020 fourth rounder Dylan MacLean made his 2022 debut (and his full season debut), reitring all three batters he faced in an inning of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck...
There was a huge buzz around Texas high school football and the Allen High School football program last year when they hired Chad Morris. Expectations were high and for good reason. Morris was a successful Texas high school football head coach from 1994 to 2009. In 2009, he left Lake...
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second year in a row, the Whitney baseball team is headed to the Regional Quarterfinals!. The Wildcats beat Academy on Saturday to clinch the series win- but controversy followed. The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches...
Luka Dončić carries Mavs to first WCF appearance since 2011David Berding/Getty. Luka Dončić put on a clinic in the Game 7 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns. Dončić erupted for 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in what ended up being a stress-free win for the Mavs.
In 2018, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America announced the relocation of its headquarters from its longtime location Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to Frisco, Texas. But why?. As Local Profile previously reported, a local dad was key, but in a recent Babson BrandBites talks, PGA of America CEO Seth...
PGA star Dustin Johnson and reigning Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey join Dak Precott (above) as investors in OneFitOxeFit. Plano-based smart gym OxeFit added NFL veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey and pro golfer Dustin Johnson to its list of deep-pocketed investors.
I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
DALLAS — Four years ago, Balkan chef Eddie Kola opened Eddie’s EuroMart in northeast Dallas. Pretty soon, a 7-foot-3 customer started coming in. It was the Mavericks’ big man Boban Marjanović. “How you not going to recognize the handsome tall guy?” Kola said, smiling. “We speak...
Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
Sunday for Dallas sports fanatics was one of the most exciting and gut-wrenching days thanks to two Game 7's from the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. The two massive win or go home playoff games had different outcomes.
San Antonio-based H-E-B is making progress in its efforts to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while also increasing its commitment to Texans with the launch of its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic. A new store in Allen, Texas, is the latest store to be announced for...
Above, the Sunny Side Grocery & Market, J. H. Williamson, prop. According to the notation on the back of this photo, the store — owned by John Williamson — was located at 4207 W. Clarendon (a few steps from Sunny Side Avenue in, I believe, Cockrell Hill (which I’m ashamed to say I didn’t realize was a separate city from Dallas — as Wikipedia says, it is a city “completely surrounded by the city of Dallas” — sorry, Cockrell Hill!).
There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – In a tweet this morning, Dallas Police announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a triple shooting at a Koreatown salon last Wednesday. The incident was eventually classified as a hate crime after the ongoing investingation linked a maroon van to three different shootings targeting Asian businesses across the metroplex.
SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
With a variety of new restaurant concepts and a health therapy center, these five businesses are now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. 1. Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will begin offering delivery May 17 from its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant is expected to officially open its doors later in May. When delivery begins, Soul Bird’s outdoor patio will be ready, so customers will be able to have food brought out to them there. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5645. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
TEXAS, USA — A new poll of Texas voters seems to indicate that many Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction. The poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that 56 percent of voters think the state is not on a good track.
THIS IS A MISSING SENIOR ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS SILVER ALERT NETWORK. The Wise County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Sharon Thun, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, White, Female, 73 years old, 5’ 00”, 95 lbs, gray Hair, brown Eyes. Last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue lining, gray spandex leggings and black and white tennis shoes. Has a beagle with her.
