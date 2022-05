Chloe McGhee and Ryan Deakin hit the hammock on Northwestern’s landfill. They met as athletes and graduated in March. “We are trying to figure out what’s next,” said McGhee, who played soccer and hopes to apply to a Ph.D. program in neuroscience. Deakin is a wrestler. “He’s very good,” she said. “He just won the national championship.” He hopes to keep training. They hammock a few times a week. “It’s so relaxing,” she said. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO