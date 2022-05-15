AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee repeats, but his check is even larger this time

TULSA, Okla. – Normally one of the major headliners, Brooks Koepka enters this PGA Championship as a 40-1 favorite, having played just once in the past seven weeks. Koepka was entered in last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, but he withdrew the day before the tournament – with no reason given. Tuesday at Southern Hills, he didn’t offer much of an explanation either, saying only that the “whole reason was just to make sure that I’m ready for the week.” Pressed again later in his news conference, he said, “It was just making sure that I’m ready for this week, and I thought that was the best prep.”

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO