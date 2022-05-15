ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Governor Recovering From Stroke

By Tory Gates
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Governor John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke suffered over the weekend. In a statement from the Lt. Governor’s campaign, Fetterman reported...

Pennsylvania Primary is Today

Today is Primary Day in Pennsylvania. Polls will be open for in-person voting through 8 pm. Voters will choose candidates for the Governor’s Office, as well as Lt. Governor, plus a US Senate seat, along with state and local races. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman says voters can find their polling place at vote.pa.gov – Chapman also called for patience as the priority for the agency is accuracy and security.
PA Primary Tuesday; Races Set for November

Tuesday was Primary Day in Pennsylvania. Voters turned out to the polls to nominate who will appear on the November ballot. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman says the process largely went smoothly. The race for Governor is set, with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro winning the Democratic nomination; he will face state Senator Doug Mastriano, who secured the Republican slot. Representative Austin Davis picked up the Lt. Governor’s nomination for the Democrats, while Carrie Delrosso will be Mastriano’s running mate. In the race for the US Senate, current Lt. Governor John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination while the Republican nomination is too close to call, between hedge fund manager David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
