Lt. Governor Recovering From Stroke

Tuesday was Primary Day in Pennsylvania. Voters turned out to the polls to nominate who will appear on the November ballot. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman says the process largely went smoothly. The race for Governor is set, with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro winning the Democratic nomination; he will face state Senator Doug Mastriano, who secured the Republican slot. Representative Austin Davis picked up the Lt. Governor’s nomination for the Democrats, while Carrie Delrosso will be Mastriano’s running mate. In the race for the US Senate, current Lt. Governor John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination while the Republican nomination is too close to call, between hedge fund manager David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

