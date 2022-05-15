Filing Error Leads to Accidental Release of Prison Inmate: Police

Three people have been charged after an armed robbery inside a door room at Coastal Carolina University. 18 year old Thomas George Papadakis, 19 year old Bilal Sabree Tucker and 18 year old Sterling Braxton Brown all of Columbia, SC were arrested in connection to the robbery which happened on April 10th at Ingle Hall. Papadakis is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. Tucker is charged with armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. Brown is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. Each have been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO