We Can’t Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Ivanka Trump’s Jan. 6 Testimony: A ‘Shame’ And ‘Harassment’

Splash News

Ivanka Trump – who served as senior White House advisor during her father’s presidency – reportedly testified remotely via video link for around eight hours on April 5th to the US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6th 2021 siege on the US Capitol. The 40-year-old mom-of-three’s testimony came just five days after husband Jared Kushner, (who was a fellow former presidential adviser), also answered questions from the committee for over six hours, as more members of Donald Trump’s family are being investigated in relation to the riots. The former president, 75, sat down for a discussion with The Washington Post soon after about his daughter’s recent interview with the Jan. 6 committee and dubbed it “a shame” and “harassment.”

The former first daughter voluntarily testified before the panel last month, and her father also told The Post that he offered “privilege” to both his daughter and son-in-law, but neither of them agreed to this. As a former president, Trump learned he cannot offer “blanket executive privilege to shield testimony,” as Insider writes. Trump also said to The Post that he did not know what his daughter told the members of the committee when testifying, and didn’t have knowledge as to what her husband said either.

One member of the panel reportedly described Kushner’s testimony as “valuable” and they managed to get some “helpful” information out of it; although it is not being released to the public just yet. “There were some things revealed, but we’ll just share that a little later,” Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said about Kushner’s testimony.

The committee reportedly interviewed over 800 witnesses in its attempts to compile the most accurate record of the attack. It's important to note that Ivanka never attempted to invoke her right to remain silent, and was reportedly "answering questions" throughout the testimony.

Ivanka was reportedly in the West Wing with her father at the time of the riots, and was said to be one of the people who tried to persuade him to call off the rioters. Thompson said of her testimony at the time, "She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions." Thompson also said that Ivanka was cooperative throughout the process, adding, "She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena."