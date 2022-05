CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, May 17 is Election Day for North Carolina's primary election, with many key races being on the ballot in the Charlotte area. The 2022 North Carolina primary election is headlined by races in the U.S. Senate and House, but there are some important races on the local level, particularly in Mecklenburg County. Charlotte City Council, the Board of County Commissioners and the district attorney will all have races on the primary ballot.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO