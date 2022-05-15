ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta National champ Anna Davis plays the weekend for a second time on the LPGA, gears up for major debut

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Anna Davis’ victory at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last month opened up a number of doors for the 16-year-old Californian, including her first starts on the LPGA. The amateur Davis is now 2-for-2 in playing the weekend on the LPGA, having made the cut in her debut at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open and on the opposite coast this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

“I guess it’s pretty awesome,” said Davis. “I don’t know how to describe it. I think two weeks ago I kind of knew what I was getting into, and now I kind of know what’s going to happen on the weekend or kind of know what to expect.”

Davis tied for 50th at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. On Saturday, she was paired with inaugural ANWA winner Jennifer Kupcho, who won the first major of the year. When asked if they talked about their Augusta connection, Davis said she doesn’t talk much when she competes but thought it was cool.

“I think it kind of gives me a lot of confidence that I know that she won (ANWA) three years ago,” said Davis, “and I don’t know how long she’s been on tour, but I think two years maybe. That definitely gives me hope for the future for sure.”

Kupcho noted that Davis is quiet but quick, and that she bombs it off the tee.

“I tried to talk to her,” said Kupcho. “It’s hard to get stuff out of her. She’s obviously really shy, but it was fun.”

Anna Davis hits their shot on the 2nd tee during the third round of the 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. (Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Davis, known for her bucket hats, wore a special rubber duck bucket hat in the third round in honor of what would have been LPGA Founder Shirley Spork’s 95th birthday. Spork died on April 12.

Davis had the opportunity to meet Spork last year when she competed on the Junior Solheim Cup team.

Davis’ next professional start will be her biggest to date: She’ll compete in her first LPGA major at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

