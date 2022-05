The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a November 2021 shooting in East Portland. On November 2, 2021, at approximately 2:26 p.m., in the area of 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street, an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a black Ford Mustang being driven by a 40-year-old Portland man. The vehicle sustained damage from gunfire but the driver was not injured.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO