Brooklyn Park, MN

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in...

CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 tow truck drivers

(FOX 9) - A 39-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested, accused of hitting two tow truck drivers with a car and fleeing the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound Interstate 35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were working to remove the vehicle from the median along northbound I-35 just north of Northfield. The State Patrol yesterday issued an advisory asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020. Jaleel Stallings also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Amir Locke’s Cousin Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Homicide

In a case that led to search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke, an 18-year-old pled guilty Friday in the killing of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street. During a hearing on Friday, Mekhi Speed, Locke’s cousin, addressed questions from a prosecution and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Last Year

A woman from St. Paul was sentenced to more than ten years in jail on Tuesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife last year after an argument. After pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s East Side, Kayla J. Pope, 22, was sentenced to 128 months in Ramsey County District Court.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
