East Lansing, MI

MSU football to play one of '10 worst teams' in 2022, according to 247Sports

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has a pretty tough schedule next season, but according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the Spartans have a pretty easy matchup in week two. One of the easiest matchups of the season in all of college football for that matter.

Crawford released a list of the 10 worst teams in college football entering the 2022 season, and one of the Spartans’ opponents made the list — the Akron Zips. Michigan State will host Akron in week two on Sept. 10.

The Zips have been a bottom-feeder in the Mid-American Conference the past three years with an overall record of 3-27 in that span. That alone is why I personally ranked Akron as the Spartans’ easiest matchup next year in my schedule rankings and should come as no surprise Crawford feels the same way about Akron.

Here’s what Crawford had to say about Akron:

“Akron landed on ex-Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead to lead in November after parting ways with Tom Arth, whom the Zips fired in the middle of his third season after posting an overall record of 3-24. … Moorhead said he was ready to “roll up his sleeves” upon his arrival and is anxious to get started at a program that is currently under a rebranding of sorts as well.”

Click on the tweet below to read more from Crawford on Akron and the rest of his 10 worst teams in college football for next year:

