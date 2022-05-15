ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU football listed in top 11 for North Carolina 4-Star DE Rico Walker

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is one of 11 schools still in the running for an elite edge rusher in the 2023 class.

Rico Walker of Hickory, N.C. released his top 11 schools list on Sunday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by numerous elite programs, including Georgia, Cincinnati, Louisville, Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Miami (FL), Clemson and Maryland.

Walker is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 13 edge rusher in the 2023 class. He is also ranked as the No. 160 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Walker holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Michigan State. So it’s great to see the Spartans are remaining in the hunt for this elite prospect.

