ATLANTA — The National Center for PTSD estimates 28% of people who’ve witnessed a mass shooting develop post-traumatic stress order. Best-selling author and board certified psychiatrist Dr. Dion Metzger tells 11Alive other people are often significantly affected by these tragedies as well, as they continue to take in a flood of information about mass shootings which seem to be becoming more racially-motivated.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO