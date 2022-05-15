ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in...

