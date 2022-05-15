Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

HOPKINS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO