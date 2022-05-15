ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in...

CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Teen Hurt by Hit-And-Run Driver in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids Police are looking for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian Monday. Police say a 17-year-old boy was jogging next to the westbound lane of 5th Street South and heading west when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were working to remove the vehicle from the median along northbound I-35 just north of Northfield. The State Patrol yesterday issued an advisory asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bloomington Man Who Set Girlfriend on Fire Ruled Incompetent

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Ramsey County judge today ruled a Bloomington man is incompetent to face prosecution for stabbing his girlfriend and setting her on fire. 47-year-old Patrick Simmons was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Kelly Goodermont on March 15. He and the victim both worked at a St. Paul warehouse, or he allegedly attacked the woman by stabbing her multiple times before pouring a flammable liquid on her and igniting it. When police officers arrived at the scene they found her unresponsive and suffering from severe burns. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

A Hastings man has been charged for allegedly driving while heavily intoxicated with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle. Court records show that 35-year-old Matthew R. Quade faces two counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of child endangerment. Quade was pulled over in Cottage Grove Wednesday and arrested. He has since posted bond and is due back in court on July 13.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot At Hopkins Apartment Building, Suspect In Custody

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say one person was shot at an apartment building in Hopkins Monday morning. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard, according to the Hopkins Police Department. The victim’s condition is unknown. A person was taken into custody and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police said they recovered a gun. The shooter and victim “are believed to be related,” police said. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire at Brookdale Park

Brooklyn Park police are investigating not one but two cases of shots fired in the vicinity of the same city park. The cases at Brookdale Park both happened just in the last week, which appear to be an anomaly, according to crime data. One of the cases happened at about...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Teenagers Arrested After Burglary of Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Rochester smoke shop early Monday morning. Rochester Police said officers responded to a glass-breaking alarm at the Silver Lake Smoke Shop at 1621 North Broadway around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers saw a vehicle leave the area and were able to get a description.
ROCHESTER, MN
