The 2022 PGA Championship has arrived and is at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., for the first time since 2007, when Tiger Woods claimed his 13th major title. Southern Hills has a rich history and has hosted several U.S. Opens, PGA Championships and several more top pro and amateur events. This specific major was a late addition, as Southern Hills was named the host for 2022 only after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol. The PGA of America named Southern Hills as the replacement in late January 2021, just a couple of weeks after it said it wouldn’t be played at President Donald Trump’s course.

TULSA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO