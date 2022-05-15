ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Michael S. Bacon

By Adams County News Sources
 3 days ago

Michael S. Mike Bacon, 63 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at his home on Thursday, May 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Gettysburg on December 19, 1958, he was the son of the late John E. & Barbara C. Bacon. Mike was a veteran of the United...

Obituary: Sandra Kay (Geagley) Reed

Sandra Kay (Geagley) Reed of Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA, left this world and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She received her Angel Wings on Mothers Day, May 8, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. She was the first born to her...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: Phyllis A. Hykes

Phyllis Ann Hykes, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Marc…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Kimberly A. Slonaker

Kimberly A. Slonaker, age 53 of Chambersburg, passed away May 11, 2022 at home. She was born March 2, 1969 in Washington…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: Philip L. Yasovsky

Philip L. Yasovsky, 77 of Chambersburg, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, May 08, 2022. Born June 15, 1944 in Carlisle, PA he was the son of the late Peter & Anna (Fetters) Yasovsky. Philip was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Yasovsky, who died January 2, 2022. He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Philip and his late wife owned and operated Scotland Yard Greenhouses in Scotland, PA for over 20 years. Philip had a particular interest in subjects including history, astronomy, geology, and nature. He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann L. McDannell of Orrtanna, PA, 2 nieces, Malea Nye and Sandra Slagle, two nephews, Michael McDannell and David Malecki, great nephew, Hunter, and two great nieces, Kelsie and Alison. A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter or SPCA. Online tributes and condolences can be made at mnahanfuneralhome.com.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
Obituary: John R. Van Holt

John Robert Van Holt, Born January 12, 1933, passed away on May 7, 2022, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA at …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Obituary: Carolyn S. Lott

Carolyn Snyder Lott, age 88, of Gardners PA, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022, in her home. Carolyn was born February 10, 1934 in Gettysburg PA. She grew up on a fruit farm in Adams County Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority and played varsity basketball. She was the first Apple Blossom Queen in 1951. She taught math and drivers education after college. She was married to her husband and high school sweetheart William (Mac) Lott for 64 years. Their marriage was an incredible example of love and devotion and has been an inspiration to many. She was loved by all her children and grandchildren. With boundless energy she loved to entertain, work in her garden, take long drives, play tennis, golf, and snow ski. Carolyn was always up for an exciting adventure whether summiting a mountain peak or co-piloting off road tours with Mac. Carolyn is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, Doug & Jill Lott of Biglerville, PA, Jim & Barb Lott of Gardners, PA, Dan & Heather Lott of Raleigh, NC, her sister Dee Wells of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in her memory. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/) Please add her name when you donate. Or donate to the 2nd Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA (https://www.growwithsecond.org/give). A memorial service will be announced at a later date by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. (https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com/)
GARDNERS, PA
National Park Service Honors Vietnam War Casualties Buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery

One hundred years after the Civil War, servicemen killed in action in Vietnam were brought home to Gettysburg for their final rest. This Memorial Day weekend, explore some of the lesser-known stories of Gettysburg National Cemetery. Park rangers from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will highlight the stories of servicemembers from south-central Pennsylvania who were killed in action or died of wounds during the Vietnam War.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: George W. Defenderfer

George W. Defenderfer, age 94, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Sa…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: Martha G. ‘Deeny’ Robison

Our warrior has laid down her sword and shield. Martha G. Deeny (Scott) Robison, 89, of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, surrounded by her children, at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Martha was born in Fairfield, March 2, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Edith (Recard) Scott. She was the loving wife of 39 years to her husband, TSgt (ret.) Roy L. Robby Robison who passed away in January 1993.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Robert E. ‘Bob’ Monn

Robert E. Bob Monn, 93 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg, PA. He was born April 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, son of the late Harrison & Hazel Monn. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Reed) Nagle Monn. He was employed for over 30 years at SGI in Blue Ridge Summit, PA before his retirement. Bob had been involved with the Sabillasville Senior Center and Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle, Jr. of Abbottstown, PA, a daughter, Cindy Myrick of Dillsburg, PA, five grandsons, Eric D. Nagle, Eric C. Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Jeremy Nagle and Seth Myrick, eight great grandchildren, Lindsey Nagle, Lindsay Nagle, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Nagle, Allie Nagle, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle and Dylan Myrick, six great great grandchildren, a sister, Pauline and a brother, Richard. Bob was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick and fifteen brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Virginia Mae Speelman

Virginia Mae (DeHaven) Speelman, 107, of Gettysburg, PA died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg, three days after her 107th birthday. Born April 27, 1915 in Berkley Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late Franklin M. and Della Grace (Lutman) DeHaven. She was the wife of the late Barthal Speelman, who died in 1977.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Julianne Harrison

Julianne Harrison, age 60 of Shippensburg, passed away April 30, 2022 at home. She was born July 4, 1961 in Harrisburg, …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Volunteers Needed for Fun Fest

FunFest is only 3 weeks away, and the Adams County Library is still in need of a few volunteers. FunFest is a free event that celebrates the kick-off into SummerQuest, the Adams County Library summer learning program. FunFest encourages children & families to experience everything the library & community has to offer. Vendor booths provide crafts & activities for children to celebrate this year’s ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ theme. There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artists & more! Food, shaved ice, and the popular milkshakes from the PA Dairy Association will be available for purchase. For more info: www.adamslibrary.org/funfest.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Collaborating for Youth Virtual Town Meeting

Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE and virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place virtually on Zoom – please visit www.cfygettysburg.com for more information on how to access this event. The Town Hall Meeting is entitled “Youth Voices – Emerging From Covid” and is the first of a three-part series. CFY will present the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data results and trends of Adams County youth. This first event will feature drug & alcohol trends, the second event will be on youth mental health, held on June 27 and the third will be about risk & protective factors and youth attitudes held on July 25. All three events will be on zoom and will be at 6 p.m. The three events are open to all Adams County residents interested in learning about this important information.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Nixes Open Alcohol Idea

After a meeting in which several council members said they had made up their minds after hearing from constituents who opposed the idea, the Gettysburg Borough Council voted on Monday against the idea of allowing the outdoor consumption of alcohol. The vote was 4 to 3, with councilmembers Matt Moon,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It!

WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It! The event features Kelley Latta, speaker, author, and entrepreneur! The inspiration starts at 6:00 p.m., May 18 at Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg. This in-person event is free and open to all current, aspiring, or retired professional women. However, registration is required. For more information and to register for the event, visit WE Women Empowered’s website at https://wewomenempoweredpro.org/.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

