Obituary: Michael S. Bacon

Carolyn Snyder Lott, age 88, of Gardners PA, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022, in her home. Carolyn was born February 10, 1934 in Gettysburg PA. She grew up on a fruit farm in Adams County Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority and played varsity basketball. She was the first Apple Blossom Queen in 1951. She taught math and drivers education after college. She was married to her husband and high school sweetheart William (Mac) Lott for 64 years. Their marriage was an incredible example of love and devotion and has been an inspiration to many. She was loved by all her children and grandchildren. With boundless energy she loved to entertain, work in her garden, take long drives, play tennis, golf, and snow ski. Carolyn was always up for an exciting adventure whether summiting a mountain peak or co-piloting off road tours with Mac. Carolyn is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, Doug & Jill Lott of Biglerville, PA, Jim & Barb Lott of Gardners, PA, Dan & Heather Lott of Raleigh, NC, her sister Dee Wells of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in her memory. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/) Please add her name when you donate. Or donate to the 2nd Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA (https://www.growwithsecond.org/give). A memorial service will be announced at a later date by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. (https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com/)

