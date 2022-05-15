Obituary: Michael S. Bacon

Robert E. Bob Monn, 93 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg, PA. He was born April 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, son of the late Harrison & Hazel Monn. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Reed) Nagle Monn. He was employed for over 30 years at SGI in Blue Ridge Summit, PA before his retirement. Bob had been involved with the Sabillasville Senior Center and Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle, Jr. of Abbottstown, PA, a daughter, Cindy Myrick of Dillsburg, PA, five grandsons, Eric D. Nagle, Eric C. Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Jeremy Nagle and Seth Myrick, eight great grandchildren, Lindsey Nagle, Lindsay Nagle, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Nagle, Allie Nagle, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle and Dylan Myrick, six great great grandchildren, a sister, Pauline and a brother, Richard. Bob was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick and fifteen brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
